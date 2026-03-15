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Studying in Germany FOR FREE: What are DAAD Scholarships? How to apply? – All you need to know

Studying in Germany FOR FREE: What are DAAD Scholarships? How to apply? – All you need to know

German Academic Exchange Service or DAAD is a government-supported initiative which offers a variety of scholarships to overseas students. These scholarships are provided at graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral levels.

Studying in Germany FOR FREE: What are DAAD Scholarships? How to apply? – All you need to know

Studying In Germany For Free: If you are planning to go abroad for study or research and choosing Germany as your country then you should know about the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). The DAAD is fully funded initiative by the German government which offers several scholarships to overseas students at the graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels. Most of the DAAD scholarships are fully funded by the government and don’t need to be repaid. These scholarships consist a monthly scholarship payment (€ 992 for graduate students, € 1,300 for doctoral/PhD students), including a flat-rate travel allowance.

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