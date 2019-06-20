New Delhi: Gujarat student Stuti Khandwala has cracked all major competitive exam including NEET, AIIMS MBBS tests and JEE (Main). Not only that, but she has also managed to pass the CBSE Class 12 examination with 98.8 per cent marks while securing a top position in Rajasthan in the Science stream.

Khandwala got All India Rank 10 in the AIIMS entrance exam, the results for which were declared on June 12. Earlier, Stuti secured 71st rank in NEET, while 27th rank in JIPMER entrance test and 1086 rank in JEE Main.

Stuti also got through the US’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

With a number of career options to choose from, Stuti has chosen to go to US’ MIT at 90 per cent scholarship. She will be taking up bio-engineering at the institution.

She was enrolled at the Allen Career Institute’s classroom programme in Kota, Rajasthan.