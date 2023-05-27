Success Never Comes Easy: Moin Ahmed, Bus Driver’s Son, Clears UPSC Exam in 4th Attempt

Home

UPSC Latest News Today: Success never comes easy for anyone. You burn midnight oil and cross many hurdles to come to the point where you wanted to be. The same happened with Moin Ahmed, the son of a bus driver in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who made his entire region proud by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in just 4th attempt. Moin has secured 296th rank on his fourth attempt.

His father Wali Hasan works as a bus driver for UP Roadways and is the only breadwinner in the family. Moin said his mother Tasleem works as a homemaker and he is the youngest of five siblings. His elder brother works in a private company in Delhi. Moin and his family members do not own any land.

Determined to Grow in Life

Describing his determination to achieve his UPSC dream, Moin said when he was in B.Sc. and saw the challenges around him, he considered joining the civil services.

Then he thought of taking coaching classes as there were some financial problems. After taking coaching, he started his cyber café in 2016 and in 2018, he collected coaching fees from the cyber cafe itself and in 2019, went to Delhi and started preparing for the exam.

Braving Against All Odds

In the meantime, when he ran out of money, he took out a loan for Rs. 2.5 lakh. Braving against all odds, even as he did not succeed in the first three attempts, he did it in the fourth.

Last week, the UPSC final results were declared in which women candidates for the second consecutive year have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations securing four out of the first five ranks.

List of UPSC Toppers

Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results and Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5.

A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.

