Success Story: Meet Sachin Atulkar, Former National-Level Cricketer Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt

Success Story: Who does not wish to be successful? Overnight success is a myth. No Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, or any digital tool in the world can replace your persistence and hard work. The lives of IAS officers are always inspiring and can motivate a billion. From a national-level cricket player to fulfilling a dream of becoming an IPS officer, Sachin Atulkar’s life journey is no different. The most adored IPS officer is a shining example of inspiration and has motivated many people with his commitment and perseverance. Atulkar has become a role model for the youth. Read his inspirational story.

Sachin Atulkar Personal Life: From Schooling to UPSC AIR Rank 258

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Sachin Atulkar was born on August 8, 1984, into an IFS officer. He holds a degree in BCom. After finishing his graduation, he began preparing for the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) — a national competitive examination in India. The 22-year-old boy successfully passed the competitive exam with 258th All India Rank(AIR) in 2006 on his first attempt. At the tender age of 22, when many of us didn’t know what to do with our lives or what to accomplish, he joined the Indian Police Service(IPS). It took immense hard work, diligence, and perseverance for the young gentleman to crack one of the toughest exams.

Balancing Passion and Physical Fitness: Meet the Handsome Police Officer

Besides his academic achievements, he is also known for his commitment to physical fitness. His commitment to leading a fit and healthy lifestyle frequently attracts attention. His exceptional physique is comparable to that of well-known bodybuilders and models. He is even referred to as the “Handsome Police Officer” because of his attractive appearance. Impeccably dressed for the appropriate occasion, Atulkar is one fine face that stands out from the crowd. As a result, he is frequently invited to social gatherings.

Sachin Atulkar Journey As Former National Level Cricketer

Sports were Sachin Atulkar’s forte, especially cricket, where he made notable strides. As per the media report, he played cricket at the national level in 1999. He even won a gold medal for the same. He has won a gold medal in horse riding. Traditionally, civil servants have kept a low profile, but a recent crop of IAS officers have taken to Instagram and transformed into overnight social media stars. At present, Sachin Atulkar has 1.1 million followers.

