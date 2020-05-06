New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced summer vacation in its schools run from May 11 to June 30. Also Read - Bois Locker Room: Delhi School Teen Held Over Horrifying Chatroom That Went Viral, Names 20 Other Members

"The summer vacations in government and government-aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching-learning activity during summer vacation," the order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Issuing a notification, the Delhi government clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity keeping in mind the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

“Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended up to May 1,” the order from the Delhi government said.