New Delhi: Amid lockdown, the Punjab government on Thursday announced summer vacation in government colleges and universities of the state from May 15 to June 15. An announcement in this regard was made by State Minister for Higher Education and Languages Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa. Also Read - Summer Vacation in Delhi Govt Schools From May 11 to June 30; Students Won’t be Called For Any Activity

“The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15,” the tweet from the minister stated. Also Read - Shopping Centres Body Urges Punjab, Haryana to Issue SOP For Reopening of Malls

Giving further information, Bajwa said that about 80% of the syllabus of the current semester has been completed as per the information received from the universities and colleges in the state.

He added that the teachers are helping the students in every possible way to complete the remaining syllabus before the vacation starts.

Bajwa further added that the examinations of university and college students could be conducted from July 1. This has been decided as per the guidelines of the Lakhanpal Committee which was formed by the Chief Minister and University Grants Commission.

He informed that after holding a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of the universities on the guidelines, it was decided that the next academic session would start in September.

The minister said the decision to announce summer vacation at this time of corona cirisis was taken so that after the holidays, the teachers can come fully refreshed to work on examinations and new admissions.