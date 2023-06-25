Home

UP Government Extends Summer Vacation Till This Date for Govt Primary And Upper Primary Schools

Lucknow: Summer vacation period in UP government primary and upper primary schools recognised till July 2 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad, in a notification issued on Sunday said that all primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now reopen on July 3.

To recall, the UP government had extended the summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools twice this year. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 15. However, amid a heatwave, it was extended till June 25. The schools, however, reopened for a day on June 21 for International Yoga Day.

The candidates must note that the school will be operated according to the schedule/timetable fixed earlier from July 3. The notification issued by the government states that before reopening, adequate cleanliness of toilets, facility of drinking water, and proper seating arrangements will be ensured for children.

Teachers were asked to complete all the formalities at their level before the opening of the school, especially mid-day meals, proper distribution of textbooks, work related to DBT (Direct Benefit), and other works.

Also, the School Management Committee will be authorised to take a call regarding cleanliness in recognised schools run under the U.P. Basic Education Council.

