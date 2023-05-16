Summer Vacations Announced For UP Schools; Check Dates Here

Home

Lucknow: In view of the prevailing heatwave, the Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced summer vacations from May 20. Starting from May 20, the summer vacations for schools affiliated with the UP Board will continue till June 15.

The Board Secretary issued the order for summer vacations from May 20 to June 15 for all affiliated and recognised schools of the Board in Noida, Lucknow and other UP cities and towns.

The changes have been made in view of the current heatwave conditions in the state. Earlier the board had announced the summer vacations from May 21 to June 20.

