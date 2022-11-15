Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply To Plea Alleging Reservation Policy Not Being Followed In NEET PG

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to file an affidavit about the exact procedure being followed in the examination.

Updated: November 15, 2022 9:15 PM IST

By PTI | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file its response to a plea which alleged reserved category meritorious candidates, who have qualified for general seats in the NEET PG 22 examination, were being allotted seats under quota meant for the weaker sections.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to file an affidavit about the exact procedure being followed in the examination. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Pankaj Kumar Mandal and others, said candidates who applied in the reserved category but scored high marks making them eligible for admission in the general category, were still being allotted quota seats in violation of the Supreme Court’s verdicts in the past.


Responding to Bhushan’s contention, Additional Solicitor General Bhati said, “We are bound by the reservation policy which has been indicated in the NEET-PG examination brochure and this policy is not for only 50 seats but it is roster wise and speciality wise. This is the law which is being followed.” Bhushan said a lot of students are affected by the policy adopted in NEET-PG-2022 examination.

