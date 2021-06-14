New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and Child Rights Activist) and Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking the cancellation of state board exams 2021 on June 17. According to the latest update, a bench led by Justice Khanwilkar will hear the matter on the said date. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results: Board Likely To Be Announce Class 12 Results Before THIS Date | Check Important Details

47 Students from 23 states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal), two UTs (Chandigarh, Delhi)along with parents association child rights activist, student union teachers and Doctor have moved to the Supreme Court seeking relief for not holding offline exam and to find a formula for assessment and declaration of the results. Also Read - Cancel Assam Board Exams Demand: Students Move Supreme Court Seeking Scrapping of Class X, XII Examinations

Earlier today, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai took to Twitter and wrote, “Update on state board matter in SC Our State board PIL listed on 17th June in SC before Justice Khanwilkar bench.” Also Read - PSEB Class 12 Practical Exams: Punjab Board To Conduct Exams From This Date in Online Mode

Update on state board matter in SC

Our State board PIL listed on 17th June in SC before Justice Khanwilkar bench

Plea In The Supreme Court:

In the plea, the petitioners had written to the apex court that all state boards must follow the decision of CBSE and evaluate Class XII students with an alternative method. The petition highlighted that there are more than 1.5 crore Class XII students across the nation including State Boards and conducting offline examinations of millions of students without vaccination could become “the reason of third wave of Covid 19”.

Helped 6469 Parents to submit their collective representation to get the PIL filed for State boards be listed at the earliest. Thanks @bobby_sukhpal ji, volunteer parent for submitting the representation in Supreme Court today.@LiveLawIndia @barandbench @anubha1812 @NidhiTanejaa pic.twitter.com/pf54SDuWQF — Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) June 8, 2021

“Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the examination for class 12th and result would be declared on the basis of an objective methodology for assessment. Following the same approach as being adopted by Central Board of Secondary Education some of the state Boards have already cancelled Class 12th examinations but Assam, Tripura, Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh haven’t cancelled the examinations which has caused great distress and anxiety among students. Such step-motherly treatment with State Boards students is arbitrary, inhuman and in clear contravention of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the petitioner wrote earlier.

The petition also demanded that a decision regarding the Class 12 board results across the country is needed at the earliest to allow students to prepare for college admissions and further studies, whether in India or abroad.

Owning to the current state of the pandemic, the NIOS had earlier cancelled Class 12 public exams. The institute will devise an “well defined objective criteria” for preparing results, an official statement said. NIOS in May postponed the Class 12 public exams and cancelled exams for Class 10 exams.