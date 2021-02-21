New Delhi: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) has invited applications for the Professor, Associate Professor and Director posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible applicants can apply for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 17 March 2021. Also Read - Emami shares zoom nearly 15% as promoters sell stake

The candidates must note that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Meerut has announced the latest recruitment for the Teaching Staff – Professor, Associate Professor, Directors in Different Colleges 21 Vacancy.

Persons who want to apply can check the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Meerut Notification PDF and submit their application form by the last date i.e. 17 March 2021.

For complete details, the candidates can visit the official website of the university for complete details of this SVPUAT/SVBP Meerut Teaching Jobs.

In this article, we have mentioned all the direct link via which the candidates can check the details.

Important Date:

Application Form Closing Date: 17 March 2021

SVPUAT Professor, Associate Professor and Director Vacancy Details

Faculty: 19 Posts

Director: 02 Posts

Eligibility Professor, Associate Professor and Director Job

Professor: PhD Degree in the relevant Discipline subject.

Assistant Professor: A Master Degree with 55 percent marks in relevant subject from an Indian University (IU) or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Associate Professor: A Master Degree with at least 55% marks for an equivalent grade.

Director: PhD Degree in any branch of Agricultural Science/relevant field with consistently good academic record.