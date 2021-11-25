SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) has invited applications for the post of professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Recruitment on or before December 10, 2021.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 326 Posts at bankofbaroda.in | Direct Link Available HERE

Candidates can apply for the various posts on the University’s official website, svbpmeerut.ac.in. Also Read - Hiring Alert! Samsung R&D to Recruit Over 1,000 Engineers From IITs, BITS

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 353 Veterinary Officers Posts at ppsc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply

College of Horticulture

Assistant Professor (Fruit Science): 01

Assistant Professor (Vegetable Science):01

Assistant Professor (Plant Protection-Entomology): 01

Assistant Professor (Floriculture & Landscaping Architecture): 01

Assistant Professor (Natural Resource Management)Environmental Science: 01

Assistant Professor (Natural Resource Management)Plant Microbiology: 01

Assistant Professor (Basic Science)-Biochemistry: 01

Assistant Professor (Basic Science)-Statistics: 01

Assistant Professor (Social Science) (English): 01

College of Post Harvest Technology and Food Processing

Assistant Professor (Food Process Technology): 02

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering): 01

Assistant Professor (Food Process Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Food Plant Operation): 01

Assistant Professor (Dairy Technology): 02

Assistant Professor (Dairy Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Dairy Chemistry): 01

Assistant Professor (Food Microbiology): 01

Assistant Professor (Dairy Business Management): 01

Assistant Professor (Food Business Management ): 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01

College of Technology

Assistant Professor (Farm Machinery and Power Engineering): 01

Assistant Professor (Processing and Food Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering): 01

Assistant Professor (Irrigation and Drainage Engineering): 01

Assistant Professor (Renewable Energy Engineering): 01

Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Communication Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering): 02

Assistant Professor (Information Technology): 02

Assistant Professor (Chemical Engineering and Nano-Technology): 02

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 02

Assistant Professor (Physics): 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01

College of Agriculture

Assistant Professor (Agriculture Biotechnology): 01

Assistant Professor (Agronomy): 01

Assistant Professor (Agriculture Biotechnology): 01

Assistant Professor (Agronomy): 01

Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology): 01

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Assistant Professor: A Master Degree with 55 % marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualification the candidates must have the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC/CSIR/ICAR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.PHill/Ph.D Degree) Regulations 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

To check more about the education qualification, and eligibility criteria, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology. Click here

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

In order to apply for the various post, a candidate must visit the University’s official website www. svbpmeerut.ac.in. on or before December 10, 2021.