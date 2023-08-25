SWAYAM Exams 2023: Schedule for January, July 2023 Semesters Released At nta.ac.in

Home

SWAYAM Exams 2023: Schedule for January, July 2023 Semesters Declared At nta.ac.in, Check Dates Inside

SWAYAM Exams 2023: SWAYAM offers online certification courses in a variety of areas aiming to bridge the digital divide for the most underprivileged students.

SWAYAM exams for January semester will take place from October 19 to 21. (Representative Image)

SWAYAM Exams 2023: The exam dates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for both the January and July 2023 semesters have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the schedule, exams for the January semester will be conducted from October 19 to October 21.The July semester exams are all set to take place on November 30, December 1, and December 2. To access the notification, students can refer to the official websites of NTA or SWAYAM at nta.ac.in and swayam.nta.ac.in.

The official notification stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the January and July 2023 Semester.”

In July this year, the results for the July 2022 semester for 67 courses under LOT 4 were declared. In April and June, the results of the previous three LOT were announced. Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency on February 25 and February 26. The examination was held for 346 papers in four sessions at 166 centres in 87 cities nationwide. The medium of the paper was English, except for language papers.

About SWAYAM

To achieve the three cardinal goals of education policy, that is access, equity, and quality, the Government of India launched Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds plan. The motive of this plan is to provide the best teaching and learning tools to everyone, especially the most underprivileged.

SWAYAM offers online certification courses in a variety of areas aiming to bridge the digital divide for those students who have been left behind by the digital revolution and are unable to participate in the knowledge economy. Every semester, exams of each subject are held in either computer-based mode or hybrid mode.

In case of any further related details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in. For any queries or clarifications, applicants can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or email at swayam@nta.ac.in.

