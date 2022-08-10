SWAYAM January 2022 exam date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the exam dates for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester exam. Interested can fill up the SWAYAM 2022 application form till August 12 by visiting the official website swayam.nta.ac.in. As per the detailed notification, the SWAYAM exam will be held on August 29 and 30, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2022 to Release Today; Apply For SI Posts in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in

The first shift will be held from 9:00 PM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.

SWAYAM January 2022 Registration Dates

Last date of submission of exam forms: August 12, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM)

Last date of payment of exam fee: August 12, 2022( Upto 11.50 PM)

Correction window: August 13 to August 15, 2022

Exam Date/s 29-30 August 2022

How to Register For SWAYAM January 2022

Visit the official website of swayam.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Login for SWAYAM-January 2022 Semester Registration.” Login into your account by entering your email id and the generate OTP. Fill up the application form. Pay the application fee, if any. Submit the form and download it for future reference.

What is SWAYAM?

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by the Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity, and quality. SWAYAM conducts online certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the SWAYAM exam for January 2022 semester for 348 courses.