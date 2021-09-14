ICAI CA Final Result 2021: The ICAI has released the results for the CA final and foundation (July) 2021. As per the latst updates, out of the 83,606 candidates who had registered for Chartered Accountants final examination (new course), 19-year old Nandini Agrawal has emerged as the topper with 614/800 marks. On the other hand, her 21-year old brother, Sachin Agrawal has achieved all India rank (AIR) 18.Also Read - ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final and Foundation Results Likely to be Out Soon, Check Probable Dates Here

Both of them were students of the Victor Convent School in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Sachin and Nandini had cleared class 12 in 2017 from the school. Notably, Nandini skipped two classes early in childhood and became the classmate of her brother.

Speaking to Indian Express, Nandini said she and her brother were studying together since school. She went on to add that they both prepared for IPCC and CA final together. "Our strategy has been simple — we support each other but we critique even more. When we solve a question paper, he checks my answers and I check his. There have been moments when I was losing hope but my brother's support got me on track," Nandini said. It must be noted that Nandini is currently pursuing her articleship from PwC. Apart from this, she had also got an AIR 31 in the IPCC exam.

On the success of both the brother and sister, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has also congratulated the siblings. “Congratulations to the star siblings of Morena, Madhya Pradesh!,” Goyal tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Congratulations to the star siblings of Morena, Madhya Pradesh! Well done Nandini Agrawal for topping the all-India CA final exam and her brother Sachin Agrawal for securing the 18th rank. Best of luck for a bright future to both of you.https://t.co/d4x8aroOXI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 14, 2021

Speaking about his success, Sachin said there were times when he had fight with his sister crazy but that only lasted for some time and they both got back to normal. “I would have been happy with even 70 per cent marks as I did not have high expectations but I knew that Nandini will do great. She’s brilliant and deserves all the success. In many ways, she is my mentor,” Sachin added. Sachin at present is pursuing his articleship from Gurugram-based firm, One Point Advisors.

Interestingly, both the brother and sister had opted for the CA new course because in 2018, when they were registering for IPCC, the old course was already out of the picture. So, the new course was their default choice.