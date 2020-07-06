Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu government is expected to declare the TN 12th Result 2020 today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites – tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Also Read - Chennai Lockdown Relaxations From July 6 | Grocery, Textile Shops & Restaurants Can Open, Check Timings Here

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the Tamil Nadu Plus 2 exam results will be declared in the first week of July as the evaluation was almost complete. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Reimposes Lockdown in Madurai, Neighbouring Areas Till July 12 | Details Here

The TN 12th exams were conducted in March but the evaluation process got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the remaining Class 10 and 11 exams were cancelled and students will be marked based on the other subjects and internal assessment. The results for the same are yet to be announced. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Crosses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh COVID Cases With 4,329 Fresh Infections; Death Toll Over 1300

Here’s how to check you Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official TN results website – tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result

Step 3: Enter the relevant details in the required fields and submit

Step 4: Your TN 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference