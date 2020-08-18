New Delhi: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday released the scanned copy of the Class 12 answer sheets on its official website dge.tn.gov.in. The students who earlier had applied for it now can download it from the official website. Also Read - Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Today at tnresults.nic.in | How to Check

Apart from the official website, the answer sheets can also be obtained by the students through their respective schools or through the examination centres where they appeared for the exams Also Read - TN 12th Result 2019: 93.64 Per Cent Girls Pass Against 88.57 Per Cent Boys

After downloading the answer sheets, students also can apply for re-totalling and re-evaluation on the official website. Or, they can approach their district school education office and apply for totalling. This should be done between August 21 and 25, 2020. For this purpose, a fee of INR 505 would be charged from the students.

The Tamil Nadu board had last month announced the results of class 12 in which 720209 students were declared successful with a pass percentage of 92.34%.

The Tamil Nady board has also issued a notification for students saying in case of any clarification regarding the downloading of answer sheets, students can send an email to dgeh3section@gmail.com or send an SMS to 9498383073.

Here’s How to Download Answer Sheets:

1) Students need to login to official website www.dge.tn.gov.in

2) They need to now register themselves using the registration number, date of birth

3) They need to enter all details and deposit the requisite fee

4) Then they can download the answer sheet