Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the Tamil Nadu class 12 result on Monday. Students can check the TN HSE Plus Two Result on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

This year, TN class 12 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus. In the absence of exams, the Tamil Nadu board is evaluating students on the basis of their marks in class 10 (50%), class 11 (30%) and class 12 internals, and practicals (20%).

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: Alternative websites to check results

The official website may crash due to heavy traffic as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously. In this case, an alternative website will help you to check results fast.

Here is list of websites:

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to download marks memo

Visit the official website

Click on result link

Log-in using credentials

Result will be displayed

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: Stream wise marks

35 students have scored between 551-600 marks in Arts stream.

Students who want to improve their marks will have to appear for written exams, details of which is expected to be announced later. Of the total 8,18,129 registered students, 8,16,473 passed the exam. Last year the result was announced on July 16.