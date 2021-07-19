Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu class 12 result on Monday at 11 AM. Once declared, students can check the TN HSE Plus Two Result on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Those who appeared in the exam are advised to keep all their documents/credentials handy so that they can access the results easily. This year, TN class 12 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus.

In the absence of exams, the Tamil Nadu board is evaluating students on the basis of their marks in class 10 (50%), class 11 (30%) and class 12 internals, and practicals (20%).

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: Alternative websites to check results

The official website may crash due to heavy traffic as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously. In this case, an alternative website will help you to check results fast.

Here is list of websites:

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th +2 Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to download marks memo