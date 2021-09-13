Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday moved a bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET), which also aims to have a permanent dispense from the Central Medical Entrance exam for the students of the state. This comes after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in his native Salem District on Sunday fearing the outcome of the NEET result.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government said that the bill seeks to provide admission to undergraduate medical degree courses not through NEET scores but also on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination through class 12 marks too. This will be undertaken in accordance to ensure social justice, equality and provide equal opportunities to every student. The government further added that this bill will protect the vulnerable communities of the students from being discriminated against any unjust. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Today: Record 16 Lakh Students to Take Medical Entrance Exam | Things to Know

The Tamil Nadu government further added that this decision will bring such vulnerable students to the mainstream of medical and dental education as well as ensure powerful public health care in the state. In the statement of objects and reasons ads, it said, “The experience of the past four years of NEET has shown that the exam has shattered the hopes and dreams of Tamil Nadu students aspiring for admissions to medical and dental courses, particularly, students from the socially and economically backward classes. The extra examination which students are compelled to face, other than the qualifying examination has caused huge financial burden to the students from socially and economically backward classes it festers inequality, as it favours the rich and more privileged class of society who are able to afford special coaching, apart from pursuing Class XII.” Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know

The statement further added that NEET virtually barricades the underprivileged social groups from Medical and dental education. It further said, “This is against the very object of the equality clause enshrined in the Constitution, and it also infringes the right to education of the children from these underprivileged classes of society.”

However, during the session, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party walkout. Meanwhile, the Party leader Edapaddi K Palaniswami said that they will fully support the Bill brought by the ruling DMK government. While addressing the Assembly, Stalin said, “There is a notion that NEET can bring quality to the medical course and thus produce better doctors. However, competitive exams cannot improve the quality of education.” Stalin further highlighted the several suicides reports of the NEET aspirants, including the death of Anitha during the AIADMK regime. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the AIADMK government did not act proactively and remained quiet during the death.

AIADMK take on the Bill

During the Tamil Nadu assembly session, members of the AIADMK party were seen wearing black badges to express their condolences for the death of an aspirant, who feared failing the NEET exam for the third time. However, the party staged a walkout alleging that they were not allowed to speak over the aspirant’s death.

While speaking to the media persons, AIADMK leader Palaniswami said, “DMK government should take responsibility for the death of Salem NEET aspirant. They failed to provide detailed and timely information about the NEET exam to be held this year or not. Due to lack of information, students and parents were in a dilemma about preparing for the entrance exam.”

BJP takes on the Bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) remained seated in the Assembly without disclosing their opinion on the NEET Bill.

Measures Undertaken by DMK Government

After winning the assembly election and forming the office in May 2021, CM Stalin on June 5 had ordered a panel which was led by a retired judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET as well as its implication on the government school students and students belonging to economically weaker backgrounds. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-level committee to study the impact of the NEET 2021 on the medical examination.