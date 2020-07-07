Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE), which earlier said that it would announce the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 result 2020 by 5 PM on Tuesday, did not announce the result on the day. Also Read - Tamil Nadu TN Board 12th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Today at tnresults.nic.in | When and How to Check

According to a report in the Indian Express, the board did not announce the result as it is re-thinking to first conduct the re-exam of 671 students; the re-exams were earlier rescheduled to take place on June 25 but could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. As per the report, the decision on announcing the result will be taken soon.

However, as and when the result is announced, candidates can check it on dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Here’s how one can check the result whenever it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Class 12 Board Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details, including roll number/registration number and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the state board exams were conducted in March. Over nine lakh students appeared for the exams; the evaluation process, however, got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, the pending Class 10 and 11 exams were cancelled and students will be marked based on the other subjects and internal assessment. The results for the same are yet to be announced.