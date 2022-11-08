Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released For Class 10th, 12th; Check Complete Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu board timetable 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination has released the Tamil Nadu exams 2023 dates for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu board timetable 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, Tamil Nadu board exams will begin on March 13, 2023. The examination will conclude on April 20, 2023.

According to the Tamil Nadu exam schedule, the class 10th exams will be conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 11th examination will be held between March 14 to April 5, 2023. The class 12th exams will be held from March 13, 2023, to April 3, 2023.

How to Download Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12th Timetable 2023?

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Time table’ section and it will lead to a new page.

Click on the link that reads, “SSLC, +1 and +2 2022-2023 – Public Examination March/April 2023 – Time Table.”

A PDF containing TN public exam timetable 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for further reference.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Time Table Dates

Date of the examination Day Name of the Subject 6-Apr-23 Thursday Language 10-Apr-23 Monday English 13-Apr-23 Thursday Mathematics 15-Apr-23 Saturday Optional Language 17-Apr-23 Monday Science 20-Apr-23 Thursday Social Science Tamil Nadu Class 12th Time Table Dates Date Day Subject 13-Mar-23 Monday Language 15-Mar-23 Wednesday English 17-Mar-23 Friday Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio Chemistry, Advance Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering 21-Mar-23 Tuesday Physics, Economics, Computer Technology 27-Mar-23 Monday Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) 31-Mar-23 Friday Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engeering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship 4-Apr-23 Monday Chemisrtry, Accountancy and Geography

The Tamil Nadu examination will be conducted from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. Students will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper. Five minutes will be given to verify the particulars of the students.