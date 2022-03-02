Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE has released TN Board Time Table 2022. According to Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th date sheet, exams would be held in May for all classes. Tamil Nadu 10th time table suggests that TN SSLC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30, 2022.Also Read - 3 Gold Plated 'Kalasams' Atop Tamil Nadu's Famous Viruthagireeswar Siva Temple Stolen
TN 11th time table mentions that Plus One exams will be held from May 10 to May 31, 2022. Continuing the pattern, Tamil Nadu 12th or Plus Two exams will be held from May 5 to 28, 2022.
TN Board students can check the complete schedules below. They must also note that the announcement for board exams was made today.
TN Board Time Table 2022
Tamil Nadu 12th Exams schedule
|Date
|Name of the Subject
|May 5, 2022.
|Part 1 Language
|May 9, 2022.
|Part II English
|May 11, 2022.
|Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry etc.
|May 13, 2022.
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography
|May 17, 2022.
|Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietic, Agricultural Science etc.
|May 20, 2022.
|Physics, Economics, Computer Technology
|May 23, 2022.
|Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering etc.
|May 28, 2022.
|Vocational Subjects
Tamil Nadu 11th Exams schedule
|Date
|Name of the Subject
|May 10, 2022.
|Language
|May 12, 022.
|English
|May 16, 2022.
|Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering etc.
|May 19, 2022.
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography
|May 25, 2022.
|Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietics, Agricultural Science etc.
|May 27, 2022.
|Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications etc.
|May 31, 2022.
|Physics, Economics, Computer Technology
Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams Schedule
|Date
|Name of the Subject
|May 6, 2022.
|Language
|May 14, 2022.
|Optional Language
|May 18, 2022.
|English
|May 21, 2022.
|Vocational Subjects
|May 24, 2022.
|Mathematics
|May 26, 2022.
|Science
|May 30, 2022.
|Social Science