Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE has released TN Board Time Table 2022. According to Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th, 12th date sheet, exams would be held in May for all classes. Tamil Nadu 10th time table suggests that TN SSLC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30, 2022.

TN 11th time table mentions that Plus One exams will be held from May 10 to May 31, 2022. Continuing the pattern, Tamil Nadu 12th or Plus Two exams will be held from May 5 to 28, 2022.

TN Board students can check the complete schedules below. They must also note that the announcement for board exams was made today.

TN Board Time Table 2022

Tamil Nadu 12th Exams schedule

Date Name of the Subject May 5, 2022. Part 1 Language May 9, 2022. Part II English May 11, 2022. Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry etc. May 13, 2022. Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography May 17, 2022. Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietic, Agricultural Science etc. May 20, 2022. Physics, Economics, Computer Technology May 23, 2022. Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering etc. May 28, 2022. Vocational Subjects

Tamil Nadu 11th Exams schedule

Date Name of the Subject May 10, 2022. Language May 12, 022. English May 16, 2022. Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering etc. May 19, 2022. Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography May 25, 2022. Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietics, Agricultural Science etc. May 27, 2022. Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications etc. May 31, 2022. Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

Tamil Nadu SSLC Exams Schedule