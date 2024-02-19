Home

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: Govt To Provide Free Education To Transgender Students

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the TN Assembly. The budget outlines a comprehensive plan encompassing various sectors, ranging from education and infrastructure to social welfare and cultural preservation. In a move to benefit the transgender community, the college education expenses of third gender persons will be fully borne by the government. Additionally, the government will establish Thozhiyar Vidhuthi (transgender hostels) in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, with an investment of Rs 26 crore and bear higher education costs for transgender individuals, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

