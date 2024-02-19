Home

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: TN Govt Announces Coaching Plan For 1,000 Aspirants

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the TN Assembly. Speaking of the budget, the TN govt announces a coaching plan in the budget for 1,000 aspirants for SSC, railway, and bank exams in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. The budget outlines a comprehensive plan encompassing various sectors, ranging from education and infrastructure to social welfare and cultural preservation.

(This is a developing story)

