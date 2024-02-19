By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: TN Govt Announces Coaching Plan For 1,000 Aspirants
Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the TN Assembly. Speaking of the budget, the TN govt announces a coaching plan in the budget for 1,000 aspirants for SSC, railway, and bank exams in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. The budget outlines a comprehensive plan encompassing various sectors, ranging from education and infrastructure to social welfare and cultural preservation.
(This is a developing story)
