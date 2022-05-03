Madurai: The Tamil Nadu government has removed the Dean of Madurai Medical College after a batch of new students were administered Indian sage Maharshi Charaka’s Shapath, in Sanskrit, instead of the traditional Hippocratic Oath in English. Dr A Rathinavel was removed from his post as dean on Sunday, a day after the controversy over oath erupted, and placed under a ‘vacancy reserve’ waitlist.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

After his removal, The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association (TNGDA) on Monday s came out in support of Dr A Rathinavel and sought for his reinstatement. TNGDA issued a statement, stating that the body has opposed the 'Charak Shapath' ever since it was proposed by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Madurai | First-year MBBS students of Government Madurai Medical College took 'Maharishi Charak Shapath' instead of the Hippocratic oath during the induction ceremony yesterday Tamil Nadu govt has moved to 'Waiting List' the Dean of Government Madurai Medical College. pic.twitter.com/xnnh5YhEzz — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

“However, following the new guidelines issued by NMC wherein it recommended the ‘Charak Shapath’ oath, which was communicated to the heads of various private and government medical colleges across the state, many started following the ‘Charak Shapath’ oath during induction ceremonies. The same happened at Madurai Medical College. There is no ill-intention by anyone. Hence, the government must reconsider and reinstate Dr Rathinavel as dean,” it said.

Students also take the blame

A day after the dean was removed from his post, the office-bearers of the students’ council of the Madurai Medical College on Monday claimed that they change in oath without consulting any professors or college administrators. Addressing the media, Madurai Medical College students’ council president Jothis Kumaravel said students prepared the ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’ oath for freshers’ white coat ceremony as it was recommended by the NMC.

“We have been following the competency-based undergraduate curriculum of the NMC since 2019, and we have looked up the NMC’s latest guidelines dated March 31. Though the oath was only recommended, we thought we could follow it as there was no explicit order till Sunday from the state health department or directorate of medical education to only continue with the Hippocratic oath. We had no other underlying intentions,” he said.

Students claimed that a circular mentioning the medical oath was issued only on Sunday by the Directorate of Medical Education.

How did the controversy erupt?

Recently, a video has surfaced of Ramnad Medical College students taking Charak Shapath on March 11, 2022, triggering a language row in Tamil Nadu. Amid already brewing tension, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Revenue Minister P Moorthy attended the Freshes’s white coat ceremony at Madurai Medical College. After the event, Thiaga Rajan claimed that he was shocked when the students recited the Charak Shapath.

“I was quite shocked when I heard the new oath, I always thought that the doctors took a Hippocratic oath. In fact, I’ve been recommending politicians to take the same oath”, he said.

After the visuals of the latest event were widely publicised, the state government ordered the removal of Dean A Rathinavel. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government had ordered a detailed probe into the matter. “We have also written to all medical institutions in the state to follow the traditional Hippocratic Oath. This government will not allow a departure from this convention,” Subramanian said.

What Is Charak Shapath and What Does NMC’s guideline say?

The Charak Shapath or oath is part of ‘Charaka Samhita’, a crucial Ayurveda text on ancient medical practices. NMC, which has replaced the Medical Council of India as the regulatory body for medical education and practices in the country, recently suggested that medical colleges may allow their students to take ‘Charak Shapath’ instead of the Hippocratic Oath, which has its origins in Greek medical texts and has been historically taken by physicians across the world.

While Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had then said that Charak Shapath was optional and would not be forced on medical students.