Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board is likely to release the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 on June 17, 2022. As per the TimesNow Report, the date for TN SSLC Result 2022 is set for June 17, 2022. However, the final date will be confirmed by the board soon. Once declared, candidates can download the Class 10th mark sheet and scorecard from the Board's official website tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their scorecards at the official website — dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The Board has conducted the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam between May 6 to May 30, 2022.

Below are the steps and a list of official websites to download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022: Check List of Websites to Download Scorecard

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

This year, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC board exams. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022: Steps to check Scorecard?

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Tami Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE).