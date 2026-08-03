Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Results 2026: TN SSLC supply scores awaited; how to check

TN 10th Public Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the supplementary results of the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on its official website. Students who have appeared for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) examination can access their Tamil Nadu Board TN 10th Supplementary result 2026 by entering their registration number and date of birth. The TNDGE TN SSLC Supply Result 2026 date and time have not released. The Tamil Nadu DGE TN Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026 can be accessed at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.
The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result, the authorities will share the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other key statistics. Following the announcement, students can access their marksheets online through tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year, the board conducted the Class 10th examination between July 8 to July 15, 2026.
Details Mentioned on the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary 2026 Marksheet
After downloading the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet from the official website, students should carefully verify all the information printed on it. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities or the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, for rectification. The marksheet will contain the following details:
Candidate’s full name
Registration/Roll number
School name
Date of birth
Examination name (TN SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026)
Subject-wise marks obtained
Total marks secured
Grade/Division (where applicable)
Result status (Pass/Fail/Qualified)
Name and code of the examination centre (if mentioned)
Board name – Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
Important instructions or remarks, if any
Students are advised to cross-check all personal and academic details to ensure there are no errors before using the marksheet for admission or other official purposes.
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