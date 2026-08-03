Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Results 2026: TN SSLC supply scores awaited; how to check

TN 10th Public Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the supplementary results of the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on its

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The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system. File Image/PTI

TN 10th Public Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the supplementary results of the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on its official website. Students who have appeared for the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) examination can access their Tamil Nadu Board TN 10th Supplementary result 2026 by entering their registration number and date of birth. The TNDGE TN SSLC Supply Result 2026 date and time have not released. The Tamil Nadu DGE TN Class 10th Supplementary Result 2026 can be accessed at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker. Along with the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result, the authorities will share the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other key statistics. Following the announcement, students can access their marksheets online through tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year, the board conducted the Class 10th examination between July 8 to July 15, 2026.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Result 2026: DGE TN Class 10th Result At tnresults.nic.in?

Visit the official website at or . On the homepage, Click the link, “TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and TN 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary 2026 Marksheet

After downloading the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet from the official website, students should carefully verify all the information printed on it. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities or the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, for rectification. The marksheet will contain the following details:

Candidate’s full name

Registration/Roll number

School name

Date of birth

Examination name (TN SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026)

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks secured

Grade/Division (where applicable)

Result status (Pass/Fail/Qualified)

Name and code of the examination centre (if mentioned)

Board name – Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu

Important instructions or remarks, if any

Students are advised to cross-check all personal and academic details to ensure there are no errors before using the marksheet for admission or other official purposes.