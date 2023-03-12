Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow; Check Datesheet, Other Details Here.

Home

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam 2023: Students can download the Tamil Nadu board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai will conduct the Higher Secondary Second year (+2) examination from tomorrow, March 13, 2023. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with Language papers on Monday (March 13) and conclude with Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography papers on April 04. The examination will be conducted between 10: 15 AM and 1: 15 PM.

Students can download the Tamil Nadu board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at dge.tn.gov.in. Students will have an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper, and an additional 5 minutes will be given to verify the particulars of the students.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam 2023: Check Exam Duration

Name of the Event Check Time Duration Reading the question paper 10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m Verification of Particulars by the Candidate 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m Duration of the Examination 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

As per the TN Class 12th date sheet, the examination will be held in three parts. Part 1 is a language paper. Part 2 is the English language paper. Students must bring their TN board 12th hall ticket and school identification card to exam centre. Mobile phones and electronic devices will not be permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

DATE DAY CHECK NAME OF THE SUBJECT 13.03.2023 MONDAY LANGUAGE 15.03.2023 WEDNESDAY ENGLISH 17.03.2023 FRIDAY COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH,

ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE,

COMPUTER SCIENCE,

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS,

BIO-CHEMISTRY,

ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL),

HOME SCIENCE,

POLITICAL SCIENCE,

STATISTICS,

NURSING VOCATIONAL,

BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING, 21.03.2023 TUESDAY PHYSICS,

ECONOMICS,

COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY 27.03.2023 MONDAY MATHEMATICS,

ZOOLOGY,

COMMERCE,

MICRO BIOLOGY,

NUTRITION AND DIETETICS,

TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING,

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT,

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE,

NURSING (General) 31.03.2023 FRIDAY BIOLOGY,

BOTANY,

HISTORY,

BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS,

BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING,

BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING,

BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING,

BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING,

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY

OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP 03.04.2023 MONDAY CHEMISTRY

ACCOUNTANCY

GEOGRAPHY

How to Download Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Timetable’ section.

Now, click on the link that reads, “SSLC, +1 and +2 2022-2023 – Public Examination March/April 2023 – Time Table

The Tamil Nadu exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai.

For more updates, check the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai.