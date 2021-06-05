Chennai: Days after the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 Board exams, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday took a similar decision and cancelled Class 12 State Board examinations due to COVID19 situation. A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded, an official release said, adding such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses. Also Read - Singapore F1 Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

On June 2, State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the state government will make a decision on Class 12 board exam in two days’ time, after conferring with experts. Also Read - Mumbai Unlock: New Rules to Come Into Effect From Monday | Full List of Curbs, Relaxations

“Chief Minister MK Stalin will take the final call on the issue after the views of education and medical experts and teachers among others were elicited, besides considering the stand of other states in this pandemic times,” he had said. Also Read - Lockdown in Goa Extended Till June 17, States Revises Timing For Essential Shops | Details Here

“Children’s health and safety is equally important as their future, as our chief minister had said. Echoing this view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced cancellation of the CBSE exam on Tuesday,” the minister said on Wednesday.

Saying that students are divided on holding the exam, he said assessing the marks of the 12th standard students is very important and so is their health.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that all students from Classes 1 to 8 in all schools will be considered “pass”.

In a circular, the Directorate of School Education instructed the district education officers to inform the headmasters of all schools under their control that the students of Classes 1 to 8 from all schools are declared all pass based on Right to Education Act.

Earlier, the government had said that board exams will be conducted for Class 12 students once the spread of the coronavirus reduces.