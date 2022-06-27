Tamil Nadu Class XI results: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu is all set to declared the Class 11th board exam result on today, 27 June, at 10 am. Students will receive their marks via SMS on the registered mobile numbers. The class XI Public Examination Board result for science, arts and commerce streams will also be published on the following websites– www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in.Also Read - Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing Due To Surge In Covid Infection In State

Students can check there results by entering their registration number, and date of birth on the official websites. More than eight lakh students appeared for Class XI exams conducted from May 9 to May 31 this year. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, TN 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Application Date Out | Direct Link Here

    How to Check Tamil Nadu 11th Public Result 2022 Website

    Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Examination Board i.e. http://www.tnresults.nic.in.

    Step 2: On the Home Page click on the link for “HSE (+1) Result March-2022”.

    Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

    Step 4: Click on the “Get Marks” button.

    Step 5: Your TN 11th Public Result will appear on the mobile screen.

    Year Total no. of Students Total Passed Students Pass Percentage

    Year

    Total no. of Students

    Total Passed Students

    Pass Percentage

    2021

    8,45,202

    8,40,078

    99.80%

    2020

    8,15,446

    7,83,161

    96.04%

    2019

    8,01,779

    7,61,837

    95.00%

    2018

    8,47,640

    7,73,840

    91.30%

    2017

    8,93,263

    8,22,831

    92.10%