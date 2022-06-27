Tamil Nadu Class XI results: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu is all set to declared the Class 11th board exam result on today, 27 June, at 10 am. Students will receive their marks via SMS on the registered mobile numbers. The class XI Public Examination Board result for science, arts and commerce streams will also be published on the following websites– www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in.Also Read - Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing Due To Surge In Covid Infection In State

Students can check there results by entering their registration number, and date of birth on the official websites. More than eight lakh students appeared for Class XI exams conducted from May 9 to May 31 this year.