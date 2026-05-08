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Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2026: Scoring 595 against odds, auto drivers daughter aims for chartered accountancy

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2026: Scoring 595 against odds, auto driver’s daughter aims for chartered accountancy

An autorickshaw driver's daughter has scored 595 marks in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board examinations. The girl had scored 464 out of 500 in Class 10 examinations before choosing the commerce stream.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam results were declared. File Image

The results for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board examinations were announced on Friday (May 8). V Sandhya, daughter of autorickshaw driver R Saravanan, emerged as the school topper in Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations with 595 out of 600 marks.

Studying at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sandhya said she kept herself away from mobile phones and social media during her preparation. In a conversation with news website Times of India (TOI), she said she usually scored between 570 and 580 in revision tests and did not anticipate such a high result in the board exams.

Centrums in three subjects

Sandhya secured centums in accountancy, commerce, and economics. She said she now plans to focus on preparing for the Chartered Accountancy foundation course. “I dedicate this achievement to my parents and teachers, especially my Tamil teacher who treated me like her own daughter,” she said.

Her father, Saravanan, earns around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 a month as an autorickshaw driver. He said Sandhya had earlier studied in a private school in Ashok Nagar but shifted to the government school after Class 10 because he could not afford the annual fees.

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School records 99.4 per cent pass percentage

Sandhya had scored 464 out of 500 in Class 10 examinations before choosing the commerce stream. “I am confident she will succeed in whatever she chooses,” Saravanan said.

The school posted a 99.4 per cent pass percentage this year, headmistress K Vasuki said, adding that 686 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate examinations.

“Government schools continue to support students from economically weaker families,” Vasuki said.

Tamil Nadu achieved a 95.20 per cent overall pass rate in the Class 12 board examinations this year, with girls outperforming boys by recording a 97 per cent pass percentage against 93.19 per cent. The state also saw 2,639 schools secure 100 per cent results, including 489 government schools. Among subjects, computer science produced the highest number of centums at 6,945.

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