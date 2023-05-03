Home

Education

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023 To Be Declared On May 8 At tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023:The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu will declare the Class 12th board exam result.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023 To Be Declared On May 8 At tnresults.nic.in (Photo: IANS)

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu will declare the Class 12th board exam result. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023 and scorecard at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Nearly 8.8 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams. The examination was conducted between March 13 and April 3.

How to Check Tamil Nadu TN HSC Result 2023 Online?

Registered students can view their results by entering their roll number and other important credentials. In addition to the official website, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) provides free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results. The TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers who took the exam.

Visit the official website at , dge1. , dge2. , and .

Look for the result link.

Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Websites to check scorecard

Here’s a list of websites students can check Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 –

tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Result 2023 – Check Passing Marks, Compartment Exam Dates

To pass the TN board examination, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. This policy also applies to students enrolled in compartment subjects. For subjects with both theoretical and practical components, students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam. Those who have received a failing grade in one or more subjects are eligible to take the compartmental exams. As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary exam is likely to be conducted in June or July. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE).

