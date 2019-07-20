Tamil Nadu HSC SSLC 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of government examination released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations. Candidates can check the date sheet of the HSC and SSLC Exams online at the official website, i.e., dge.tn.gov.in.

The exams will be held starting from March 17 to April 9, 2020. The new and the old-pattern exams will be held on the same date, stated a report.

Check the date sheet of Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations below:

Language paper 1 – March 17

Language paper 2 – March 19

Optional Language – March 21

English Paper 1 – March 27

English paper 2 -March 30

Mathematics – April 2

Science – April 7

Social Science – April 9, 2020.

The timing of the exams is from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Besides, candidates will get 10 minutes for reading the question paper, five minutes for verifying the particulars of candidates. The exam will thus start at 10:15 AM. While the old pattern will conclude at 1:15 PM, the new pattern exam will end at 12:45 PM.