Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 To Release Shortly, Here’s How To Check

Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 for students of first and second year will be released in a few hours, on dge.tn.gov.in. Here's how you can check..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_PTI)

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 for first and second year students will be announced today, i.e. September 4, 2023 by Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in the afternoon. The results are for the candidates whose marks have been changed. The result can be checked by accessing the official website- dge.tn.gov.in. According to the official notification.” Among those who wrote the completed June / July 2023, Higher Secondary First Year / Second Year Supplementary Examinations and applied for Re-total and Revaluation, there is a chance in marks.” Read further to know how to check the result, the time when the result will be released and other important details related to it.

Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023: Here’s How To Check

The first and second year students can check their Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 by visiting the official website- dge.tn.gov.in After visiting this website, on the homepage, find the link which reads ‘TN 12th Supplementary Result Date 2023’ and proceed using the log-in credentials. As soon as you log-in, you will see your result and marksheet on the screen. Download the marksheet and also take a print-out of the same, for future reference.

How To Download Revised Marksheets

Candidates whose marks have been changed and names will be included in these results, will be able to download the revised marksheets using their Date of Birth (DoB) and registration number. The date for issuing of original marksheets and certificates will be informed later.

About TN 12th Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023

This year, TNDGE HSC +2 Result was declared on May 8, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%. The Board conducted the supply examination from June 19 to June 26, 2023. To pass the TN board examination, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. This policy also applies to students enrolled in compartment subjects. For subjects with both theoretical and practical components, students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam.

Those who have received a failing grade in one or more subjects are eligible to take the compartmental exams. Students who achieve 90% or higher on the HSC exam will receive an A1, while those who achieve 81-90% will receive an A2. Those who receive a D will have a score of between 35 and 40%. Students who receive less than 35% will receive an E and will be considered failed. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

