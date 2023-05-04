Home

Education

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8; Official Website, How to Check 12th Marksheet Here

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 Date: The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be announced on May 8 at 9:30 AM.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2023 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Monday), 2023. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be announced on May 8 at 9:30 AM. “HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 AM,” reads the statement on the Tamil Nadu result website. Nearly 8.8 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 12 board exams. The examination was conducted between March 13 and April 3.

Earlier, the board announced that the Tamil Nadu 12th results would be announced on May 5. However, the TN Class 12 result date was later pushed back due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. This year, NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu +2 examination can check their results and scorecard at , dge1. , dge2. , and .

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 Date Announcement

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Result 2023 Official Websites

All those candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu +2 examination can view their results and scorecard at , dge1. , dge2. , and .

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

To pass the TN board examination, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. This policy also applies to students enrolled in compartment subjects. For subjects with both theoretical and practical components, students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam. Those who have received a failing grade in one or more subjects are eligible to take the compartmental exams.

Last year, a total of 8,062,77 students took the Class 12 board exam, with an overall pass percentage of 93.76%. Girls outperformed boys by 96.32%. The boys’ pass rate was 90.96%. Students can view their results by entering their roll number and other important credentials. In addition to the official website, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) provides free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results. The TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers who took the exam. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.