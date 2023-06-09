By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: TNDGE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Timetable Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Schedule Inside
Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023.
Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the detailed timetable for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the supplementary examination. The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu declared the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Monday), 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%
Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Timing
- Reading the question paper: 10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m
- Verification of Particulars by the Candidate: 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m
- Duration of the Examination: 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m
Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Schedule Here
This year, the examination will begin on June 19 and will conclude on June 26, 2023. Check subject-wise time table below.
|DATE
|DAY
|SUBJECT
|19.06.2023
|MONDAY
|Part -1
|LANGUAGE
|20.06.2023
|TUESDAY
|Part -II
|ENGLISH
|21.06.2023
|WEDNESDAY
|Part -III
|COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING VOCATIONAL
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
|22.06.2023
|THURSDAY
|Part -III
|PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
|23.06.2023
|FRIDAY
|Part -III
|MATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General)
|24.06.2023
|SATURDAY
|Part -III
|BIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
|26.06.2023
|MONDAY
|Part -III
|CHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY
Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary time table 2023 Direct Link
This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) examination from March 13 and April 3. Apart from the official websites, students can check the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) scorecard on the websites such as dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.
