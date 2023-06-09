Home

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: TNDGE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Timetable Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Schedule Inside

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the detailed timetable for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the supplementary examination. The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu declared the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Monday), 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Timing

Reading the question paper: 10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m

10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m Verification of Particulars by the Candidate: 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m

10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m Duration of the Examination: 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Schedule Here

This year, the examination will begin on June 19 and will conclude on June 26, 2023. Check subject-wise time table below.

DATE DAY SUBJECT 19.06.2023 MONDAY Part -1 LANGUAGE 20.06.2023 TUESDAY Part -II ENGLISH 21.06.2023 WEDNESDAY Part -III COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH

ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE

COMPUTER SCIENCE

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

BIO-CHEMISTRY

ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)

HOME SCIENCE

POLITICAL SCIENCE

STATISTICS

NURSING VOCATIONAL

BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 22.06.2023 THURSDAY Part -III PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY 23.06.2023 FRIDAY Part -III MATHEMATICS

ZOOLOGY

COMMERCE

MICRO BIOLOGY

NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE

NURSING (General) 24.06.2023 SATURDAY Part -III BIOLOGY

BOTANY

HISTORY

BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS

BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING

BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING

BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING

BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY

OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP 26.06.2023 MONDAY Part -III CHEMISTRY

ACCOUNTANCY

GEOGRAPHY

Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary time table 2023 Direct Link

This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) examination from March 13 and April 3. Apart from the official websites, students can check the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) scorecard on the websites such as dge1. , dge2. , and . The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

