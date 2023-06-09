Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: TNDGE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Timetable Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Schedule Inside

ZEE Sites

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023.

Updated: June 9, 2023 4:25 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the detailed timetable for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination. Students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the supplementary examination. The Board will conduct the supplementary examination from June 19, 2023. One can check the schedule by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu declared the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Monday), 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Timing

  • Reading the question paper: 10.00 a.m. To 10.10 a.m
  • Verification of Particulars by the Candidate: 10.10 a.m to 10.15 a.m
  • Duration of the Examination: 10.15 a.m to 1.15 p.m

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Schedule Here

This year, the examination will begin on June 19 and will conclude on June 26, 2023. Check subject-wise time table below.

DATEDAYSUBJECT
19.06.2023MONDAYPart -1LANGUAGE
20.06.2023TUESDAYPart -IIENGLISH
21.06.2023WEDNESDAYPart -IIICOMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH
ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE
COMPUTER SCIENCE
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
BIO-CHEMISTRY
ADVANCED LANGUAGE(TAMIL)
HOME SCIENCE
POLITICAL SCIENCE
STATISTICS
NURSING VOCATIONAL
BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
22.06.2023THURSDAYPart -IIIPHYSICS
ECONOMICS
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
23.06.2023FRIDAYPart -IIIMATHEMATICS
ZOOLOGY
COMMERCE
MICRO BIOLOGY
NUTRITION AND DIETETICS
TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING
FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE
NURSING (General)
24.06.2023SATURDAYPart -IIIBIOLOGY
BOTANY
HISTORY
BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS
BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING
BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
26.06.2023MONDAYPart -IIICHEMISTRY
ACCOUNTANCY
GEOGRAPHY

Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary time table 2023   Direct Link

This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) examination from March 13 and April 3. Apart from the official websites, students can check the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) scorecard on the websites such as dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.inThe Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

