Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in; Passing Marks, Other Details Here

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 Date: Nearly 8 lakh students who have appeared for the state board examination will get their results on the website — tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 on May 8.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu will announce the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams tomorrow, May 8, 2023. Nearly 8 lakh students who have appeared for the state board examination will get their results on the website — tnresults.nic.in. “HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 AM,” an official statement on the Tamil Nadu result website reads.

This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) examination from March 13 and April 3. To check the result and view your mark sheet, a student must enter his/her registration number and date of birth on the TN 12th HSE +2 results login page. The compartment exams are expected to take place in July 2023. The supplementary result is likely to be announced in August 2023.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2023 Date – Expected Date And Time

Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2023: How to Check TN Board Class 12 Result Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in.

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Look for the result link.

Look for the result link. Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Get Marks’ option.

Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Get Marks’ option. Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Your will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Take a printout of the TN board Result or a screenshot of it. Keep it somewhere safe for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2023: Websites to Check Scorecard

The Tamil Nadu Board has conducted the examination between March 13 and April 3. Apart from the official websites, students can check the scorecard on the websites such as dge1. , dge2. , and . The Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2022 was declared on June 20, 2022, at 9:30 AM.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2022 -Update

In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students took the Class 12 board exam, with an overall pass percentage of 93.76%. Girls outperformed boys by 96.32%. The boys’ pass rate was 90.96%.

Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2023 Passing Marks

To pass the TN board examination, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. This policy also applies to students enrolled in compartment subjects. For subjects with both theoretical and practical components, students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam. Those who have received a failing grade in one or more subjects are eligible to take the compartmental exams. Students who achieve 90% or higher on the HSC exam will receive an A1, while those who achieve 81-90% will receive an A2. Those who receive a D will have a score of between 35 and 40%. Students who receive less than 35% will receive an E and will be considered failed. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.