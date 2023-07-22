Home

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 Date: TN Class 12th Supplementary Scorecard Soon at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th Supplementary Result Date And Time 2023: Candidates can check and download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 Declared at biharcetbed-lnmu.in; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Exam Result Date 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary examination anytime soon. Once announced, eligible candidates can check and download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website at . The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu declared the result for the High School Examination (HSE) exams on May 8 (Monday), 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%.

Going by the reports, the results will be declared on July 24. This year, the supply examination was held from June 19 to June 26, 2023. To access the mark sheets, a student must enter his/her login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth.

TN 12th Supplementary Result Date and time

TN 12th Supplementary Result Date and time: July 24, 2023

Official Websites to Check TN 12th Supplementary Result Date 2023: dge.tn.gov.in

How to Download TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at dge1. , dge2. , and On the homepage, look for the TN 12th Supplementary Result Date 2023 link. Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials. Your TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 and TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the Board conducted the Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) examination from March 13 and April 3, 2023. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

