TN HSE(+2) Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Tamil Nadu DGE Class 12th Supply Revaluation Marks at dge.tn.gov.in Soon

Students can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 on dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Revaluation Result Date 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary revaluation examination on September 4, 2023. Students can download the TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023 on . To check Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam results 2023, a student needs to click on the result link. Enter the login details. Your Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Supplementary Revaluation Result will appear on the screen. “Among those who wrote the completed June / July 2023, Higher Secondary First Year / Second Year Supplementary Examinations and applied for Re-total and Revaluation, there is a chance in marks,” reads the official notification.

This year, TNDGE HSC +2 Result was declared on May 8, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded was 94.03%. The Board conducted the supply examination from June 19 to June 26, 2023. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

TN 12th Supplementary Revaluation Result 2023: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the TN 12th Supplementary Result Date 2023 link.

Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials.

Your TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 and TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TN 12th Supplementary Revaluation Result Date and time

TN 12th Supplementary Revaluation Result Date and time: July 24, 2023 Official Websites to Check: dge1. , dge2. , and

To pass the TN board examination, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. This policy also applies to students enrolled in compartment subjects. For subjects with both theoretical and practical components, students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam. Those who have received a failing grade in one or more subjects are eligible to take the compartmental exams. Students who achieve 90% or higher on the HSC exam will receive an A1, while those who achieve 81-90% will receive an A2. Those who receive a D will have a score of between 35 and 40%. Students who receive less than 35% will receive an E and will be considered failed. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates.

