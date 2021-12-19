Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Tamil Nadu on Sunday began the registration process for MBBS and BDS degree courses. The deadline to complete the admission process is January 7, 2022, till 5:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website, tnhealth.tn.gov.in to know more about the admission process, in various medical colleges of the state.Also Read - TIFR Recruitment 2021 For Various Job Posts Out on tifr.res.in | Check Vacancy, Age Limit

Important Dates

The online registration begins from December 19, 2021, as of 9:00 AM.

The deadline to register: January 1, 2022, as of 5:00 PM.

The last date for receipt of printout of online application: January 10, 2022, as of 5:00 PM.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed down the steps to apply for the Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission. Follow the steps given below

Steps to Apply for Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021 process

Go to the official website of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Visit the ‘Notifications’ section. Now click the suitable link. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here: Tamil Nadu MBBS Admission 2021. Click either on the ‘MBBS / BDS COURSE IN GOVERNMENT QUOTA’ option or ‘MBBS / BDS COURSE IN

MANAGEMENT QUOTA‘ option. Now log in using your email ID and password to fill the form. Now, enter the required details to complete the registration process. Pay the application fee, and then click on the ‘Submit‘ option. Save, Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.