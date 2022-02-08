Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the Bill against National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) through a voice vote on Tuesday. Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state would convene a special assembly to pass another bill for exemption of NEET, days after Governor RN Ravi returned a similar bill, calling it “anti-poor”.Also Read - NEET Issue At Centre Stage of Tamil Nadu Municipal Elections; BJP Blames DMK of Vote Bank Politics

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday returned the MK Stalin-led DMK government's NEET exemption bill, stating that it goes against the interests of rural students.

The state assembly had in September last year passed a bill to scrap NEET.

The move came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam in 2021.

The bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homoeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (class 12) for the next 10 years.