Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Underway; Check Fee, Documents Required, Prospectus

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Date: Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research(DMER), Tamil Nadu has already commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to register is July 13, 2023. One can check the important dates, official website, and other details here.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: Important Schedule

Date of Commencement of online application 06.07.2023 12:00 Noon.

Last date for online submission of application 13.07.2023 upto 05:00P.M

Expected date of declaration of rank Will be notified later

Tentative Dates for counselling: Will be notified later

Commencement of courses: Will be notified later

Closure of admission:Will be notified later

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Register Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to register online. After the registration process, (DMER), Tamil Nadu will prepare and declare a merit list of all eligible candidates. Check step by step guide below.

First of all, visit the official website – tnmedicalselection.net. Look for the registration link. Enter the registration details. Log in and fill out the choice filling form properly. Check the form thoroughly and then click on submit. Pay the fee, if any.

Post Graduate Medical Government Quota: Application Fee

At the time of Application, all candidates must pay the application fee of Rs.3,000/- (Non- Refundable)

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of

Tamil Nadu native are exempted from payment of the cost of the application. Prospectus is available online free of cost.

Registration fee

At the time of registration for counseling, all candidates must pay the following fee: Non Refundable registration fees for counseling process is Rs.1000

Security Deposit

For Government Medical Colleges: Rs.30,000

For Government Quotain Self Financing Medical Colleges: Rs.1,00,000

Security Deposit will be refunded to the candidates, who could not get any seat in any phase of counseling within three months after the end of the entire counseling process. No interest amount for the security deposit will be paid to the candidates.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Candidates must upload only visibly clear Self-attested Photocopies of certificates /documents.

NEET PG 2023-Score Card. NEET PG 2023 Admit Card. MBBS Degree Certificate and Diploma Certificate or Provisional Pass Certificate. CRMI Completion Certificate. Permanent or provisional Medical Registration Certificate issued by the Medical Council of India /State Medical Council. Community Certificate issued by the competent authority of the Government of Tamil Nadu indicating the community status of candidates belonging to Backward Community/Backward Community (Muslim)/ Most Backward Community / Denotified Communities/ Schedule. TNPSC/MRB (through competitive written examination) Selection & Posting Order (For

Service Candidates). Nativity Certificate by competent authority.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling Process

There are four rounds of counseling i.e., Round -1 Round -2, Mop-up, and Stray round. Mutual transfer/ Individual request for transfer of college will not be permitted under any circumstance. All candidates Participating by ONLINE COUNSELLING for PG Degree / Diploma Courses will have to remit a non-refundable amount of ₹ 1000/- through online as a registration fee and the fee should be remitted online by logging on web portal of our official website. For more details, refer to the prospectus shared above.

