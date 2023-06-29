Home

Education

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins, Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins, Direct Link Here

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 10, 2023.

Photo-IANS

The Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu commenced the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration process on June 28, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and want to apply for the registration process can do it through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 10, 2023. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

You may like to read

Direct link to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can register for the examination:

Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹500/- for general category candidates. SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME Tamil Nadu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.