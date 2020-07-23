Chennai: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams and allow the students to proceed to the next academic year. Also Read - Best Interview Ever! Journalist Sarcastically Asks Donkeys Why They Are Not Wearing Face Masks | Watch

In a statement issued here Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held. Also Read - Shocker From Odisha: Children Aged 10-12 Years Served Liquor To 'Prevent' COVID-19, Video Goes Viral

Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from examss for this semester only. Also Read - Over 45,000 New Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, India's Total Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark

As of Wednesday, Tamil Nadu logged a record 5,859 fresh coronavirus cases while it discharged a total of 4,910 Covid-19 patients, said the State Health Department. The total number Covid-19 deaths in the state went up to 3,144 after adding 444 deaths notified after the report of the Death Reconciliation Committee in Greater Chennai Corporation.