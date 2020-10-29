Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN Plus 1 Supplementary Result 2020 on Thursday. Students who appeared for the TN Class 11 Supplementary exam can check their results on the official website – dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults,nic.in. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Medical Colleges to Get Additional 1,650 Seats: CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Plus 1 exam results was declared on July 31 this year and 96.04 per cent students cleared the examination. Also Read - Vaccine Is Life-Saving Drug, Not A Sprinkling Promise: Kamal Haasan

Here’s how to check TN Plus 1 Supplementary Result 2020: Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar

Step 1: Visit the official website – dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: ON the next page, click on TN First year or Plus one supplementary result

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5: Your result will be on the screen, download it and take a print out for future reference.