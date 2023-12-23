Home

Education

TNPSC Annual Planner 2024(OUT): Check Combined CSE Group 4, And Other Exam Dates

TNPSC Annual Planner 2024(OUT): Check Combined CSE Group 4, And Other Exam Dates

According to the TNPSC Annual Planner 2024, the Combined Civil Services Examination- IV(Group IV services) will be held in June 2024.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the much-awaited examination calendar for the Combined Civil Services examination – IV (Group IV services), Combined Engineering Subordinate Services examination, Combined Statistical Subordinate Services examination and other recruitment exams for the academic year 2024. According to the TNPSC Annual Planner 2024, the Combined Civil Services Examination- IV(Group IV services) will be held in June 2024. The notification for the same will be published on January 2, 2024.

Trending Now

The Combined Civil Services Examination-I(Group I Services) will be held in July 2024; notification for the same will be published tentatively in March 2024. A total of 65 vacant posts will be filled through this examination. One can download the TNPSC Annual Planner 2024 at https://tnpsc.gov.in. The examination for the post of Assistant Director (Women only) in the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department will be held in May 2024. The Commission is expected to hold the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination in July 2024.

You may like to read

TNPSC Annual Planner 2024: Check Combined CSE Group 4, And Other Exam Dates

NOTE:

This planner is tentative so as to enable the candidates to prepare themselves for the examination.

There may be addition or deletion to examinations mentioned in the planner.

The vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the examination.

The scheme of examination and syllabus are available in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in, which are also subject to modification till the date of publication of Notification.

Please visit the Commission’s website for updates regarding notification.

The date of publication of results for the written examination, oral test and counselling will be informed in the Notification for the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.