Tamil Nadu School Reopening Postponed To June 12. Details Inside

School Reopening latest news: In view of the scorching summer, Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days.

School Reopening latest news: In view of the scorching summer, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days. The minister said that schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from June 12. Meanwhile, schools for Classes 1 to 5 students will reopen from June 15 onwards.

Earlier, the state government had announced the opening of schools on June 7 instead of June 2 as declared earlier. While the state education department has not announced the postponement officially, the minister said that an official announcement will come on Monday itself, news agency IANS reported.

The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed. It is to be noted that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had held a discussion with the School Education Minister and other officials after which the minister announced the postponement.

