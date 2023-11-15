Home

Education

School Holidays Declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Puducherry Today Amid Heavy Rains, Check Details

School Holidays Declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Puducherry Today Amid Heavy Rains, Check Details

Because of the heavy rains, several schools and colleges were shut on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts.

Colleges will also remain shut in Puducherry on November 16 due to heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: Amid heavy rains in the state, the Tamil Nadu government declared holidays for all schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Puducherry on Wednesday. Additionally, colleges will also remain shut in Puducherry on November 16 due to heavy rainfall.

Trending Now

Because of the heavy rains, several schools and colleges were shut on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts. On Tuesday, Puducherry had also declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu | Holiday declared for all schools in Chennai District on November 15, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district: District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

The development comes after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in several districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry on November 14.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert, stating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Notably, several parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days after the coastal and interior districts received severe downpours on Tuesday.

The Met office has predicted the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14, and 15.

As per the weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea. It said the low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The IMD has also predicted more rains for November 15 in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The weather office said the weather condition in Chennai is likely to remain generally cloudy and moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning might occur at a few places in the city on Wednesday. It said heavy spells might be experienced in some areas.

The weather agency also stated that several places over coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and lght to moderate rain is expected in many places including coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.