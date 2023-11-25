Home

Chennai Schools Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu disrupting normal life. Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, a holiday has been announced in all schools in Chennai. The District Collector made the announcement, as reported by the news agency ANI.

