Chennai Schools Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain
Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu disrupting normal life. Due to continuous heavy rain in the state, a holiday has been announced in all schools in Chennai. The District Collector made the announcement, as reported by the news agency ANI.
